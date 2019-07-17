Shareholder Aperio Group Has Increased Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stake; Spectrum Management Group Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,694 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.50 million, up from 186,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $171.53. About 508,549 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2,917 shares to 16,367 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 11,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,327 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 286,139 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc reported 298,993 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.03% or 702,394 shares. Carroll has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 418 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 2,953 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 10 shares. Sol Mngmt Company owns 0.09% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,353 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Merian (Uk) has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 2,467 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited holds 5,664 shares. Strategy Asset Managers stated it has 18,061 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Llc has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Inv Ltd accumulated 43,644 shares. Moreover, Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 3.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,909 shares. Cooke Bieler LP has 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.18 million shares. 74,220 were accumulated by Sky Inv Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com. Firsthand Capital Mgmt reported 4.4% stake. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company stated it has 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roosevelt Gru reported 301,599 shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,934 shares. Markel, a Virginia-based fund reported 412,300 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 5.02 million shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested in 3.91% or 2.60M shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 1.33M shares. Chase Inv Counsel stated it has 44,506 shares. Oakmont invested 8.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 82,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

