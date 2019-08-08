Shareholder Ancora Advisors Upped Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Burt Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $519,760

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 56,765 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 54,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $188.26. About 1.25 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.37 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 19,042 shares to 242,746 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 30,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 73.08 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 31,044 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 3.32 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 325 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability (Wy) has 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 952 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.76% or 619,682 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP has 43,782 shares. Primecap Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 317,128 shares. Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 666 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak, Iowa-based fund reported 233 shares. Financial Advisory Group Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 418 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,724 shares. 1,681 were reported by Reliance Trust Communication Of Delaware. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Inv has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burke Herbert Bancorporation Tru Com has 443 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was made by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,035 are owned by At Bank & Trust. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 59,798 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability stated it has 34,030 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability accumulated 34,225 shares. Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Acadian Asset Management Limited Company reported 2,712 shares stake. Hendley reported 0.28% stake. Shell Asset stated it has 62,409 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Barry Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,512 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 0.26% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Conning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.57% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 63,206 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 51,033 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 73,545 shares to 184,070 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Publishing Company by 455,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,091 shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies.

