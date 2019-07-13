Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Increased Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) Holding; First National Trust Co Holds Position in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 46,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 167,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 1.39M shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 2,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,553 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 76,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Globeflex LP reported 14,966 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Nordea Invest accumulated 75,283 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 211,555 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 51,432 shares. 15,917 are owned by Verition Fund Limited Liability Com. Lord Abbett Co Lc holds 0.05% or 275,652 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 104,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 25,295 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,152 were accumulated by Tower Ltd Com (Trc). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 20,038 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 19,081 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 13,400 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fin Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow, NASDAQ Join S&P at New Highs – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China says U.S. should “not play with fire” on Taiwan – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Will Chewy (CHWY) Perform in Its Maiden Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 461 shares to 31,853 shares, valued at $37.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,512 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12,271 shares to 20,080 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,927 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Liability accumulated 24,211 shares. Financial Management Professionals reported 300 shares stake. Ameriprise reported 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Comerica Comml Bank has 150,752 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 0.4% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 38,087 shares. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or accumulated 1.57% or 18,891 shares. Td Asset Management owns 616,919 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 1.98% or 96,707 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,508 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Maple Cap Mngmt holds 4,434 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 10,848 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na has 39,925 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 92,410 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Buckingham Cap Inc has invested 0.53% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).