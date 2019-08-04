Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Upped Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07M, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 3.26M shares traded or 98.27% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 101.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 28,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 55,991 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 27,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75 million shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $77.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 14,017 shares. 5,570 were reported by Pitcairn. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.30 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.22% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). First Manhattan Com owns 4,496 shares. Daiwa Securities invested in 39,771 shares. 5,325 are held by Toth Advisory Corp. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 6,225 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bessemer Gp accumulated 0% or 12,896 shares. Jupiter Asset invested in 0.82% or 399,851 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 58,063 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “SS&C Eze Eclipse Gains Momentum – Stockhouse” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “SS&C Names New President and Executive Leadership for SS&C Health – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14,300 shares to 11,314 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 4,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,020 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).