Shareholder American Assets Investment Management Lifted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake; Loudon Investment Management Position in Kohls (KSS) Increased by $340,000

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 3.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 547.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,205 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, up from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.91. About 1.27M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Com Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.47M shares or 0.88% of the stock. 23,524 were reported by Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Chatham Cap Group Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 8,945 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Iowa Retail Bank has 1.18% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Interstate Commercial Bank stated it has 106,322 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 100 shares stake. Bangor Bank & Trust stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Counselors Incorporated holds 0.31% or 152,737 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 0.52% or 74,233 shares. North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Intact Mngmt Inc has 54,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,405 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,466 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).