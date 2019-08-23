Shareholder Amarillo National Bank Has Upped Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Hanson Mcclain Has Increased by $8.07 Million Its Stake

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 61,616 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 218.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 260,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 379,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 119,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 4.55 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify

