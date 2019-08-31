Shareholder Altfest L J & Company Has Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; Axogen (AXGN) Shares Declined While Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Stake

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 7,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 16,337 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 8,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 548,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.17 million, up from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $623.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 297,200 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ViewRay and AxoGen among healthcare gainers; Nektar Therapeutics among the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Lannett, Molson Coors, AxoGen, and American Renal Associates and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AxoGen, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 751,179 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $133.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 204,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,195 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,996 shares to 10,203 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,427 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).