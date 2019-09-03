Shareholder Alta Capital Management Upped Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake; Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Holding Increased by Rivernorth Capital Management Llc

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 78,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 272,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.44M, up from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 69,907 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 7,511 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF) by 106,371 shares to 51,063 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 84,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 865,196 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 26,400 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 65,924 shares. Fiera, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11,725 shares. 263,117 are held by Cohen & Steers Inc. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 2,000 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 22,189 are held by Mariner Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Company. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Company owns 0.28% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 465,089 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 180,101 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 395,202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 508,563 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 2,568 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 186,927 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested in 0% or 2,028 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,997 shares to 330,690 shares, valued at $43.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 437,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,940 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 12,855 shares or 0.28% of the stock. James Invest Inc holds 0.04% or 5,460 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 839 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Parkside Bancorp & Trust accumulated 150 shares. Cambridge Invest Research, Iowa-based fund reported 3,204 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 659,676 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0.04% or 43,629 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 68 shares. Telemus Llc has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,740 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

