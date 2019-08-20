Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Upped Ecolab (ECL) Stake; As Factset Research (FDS) Stock Value Rose, Dock Street Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Research (FDS) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 45,664 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 48,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $276.36. About 464,909 shares traded or 4.91% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 4,937 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $206.8. About 492,370 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.25 million for 28.09 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 27,313 shares. Moreover, Epoch Partners has 0.03% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 3,253 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability holds 12,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport And Com Llc reported 0.01% stake. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 93,329 shares. 600 are held by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.19% or 15,124 shares. Provident Mgmt holds 1.87% or 45,861 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.41% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 190,398 shares. Ajo LP holds 69,082 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Utd Fire Grp Incorporated has invested 0.28% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,741 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.