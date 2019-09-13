Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Upped Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding; Bluestein R H & Company Lifted Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake by $1.18 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 2876.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 6.98 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 7.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.42 million, up from 242,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 4.78M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 21,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 455,247 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.84 million, up from 434,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.44. About 5.08M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,717 shares to 295,325 shares, valued at $60.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 172,505 shares to 7.22M shares, valued at $195.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

