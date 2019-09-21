Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Lifted Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake; United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Held by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 127,225 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.14 million, up from 120,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27 million shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 488.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 249,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 300,384 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.63 million, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $269.9. About 606,370 shares traded or 29.29% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon Announces Purchase Of 100,000 EV Delivery Vehicles From Rivian â€” The Largest Order Ever – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 93,486 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Retail Bank has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,619 shares. stated it has 5.00 million shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.39% or 14,991 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.43% or 3.12M shares in its portfolio. Schroder holds 0.03% or 297,342 shares. Edgestream Partners LP has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York has 138,429 shares. 5,559 are owned by Hm Payson Communications. Alexandria Capital invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Associated Banc holds 0.29% or 51,022 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 46,384 shares. Blair William And Company Il invested in 266,361 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com owns 75 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,380 shares to 69,367 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,784 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The ECB Launches Another Round Of Bond-Buying – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Centene and WellCare Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Special Meeting Date – PRNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Humana Won’t Make An Offer For Centene – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare Donates $10000 to Support the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 87,355 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 553,527 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund accumulated 1,049 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 37,097 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks invested in 47 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Co owns 2 shares. Pension Ser reported 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 517,351 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stifel Fin reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Com (Wy) holds 205 shares. Hartford Inv Management Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 119,500 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $114.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.