Shareholder Alpha Windward Raised Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position; King Street Capital Management LP Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Lowered as Stock Price Declined

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 7.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.16M, down from 11.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 4.54M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 3751.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 4,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $509,000, up from 129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.82. About 648,721 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,935 shares to 3,368 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,268 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 11,317 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has 0.04% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 4,050 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 562,309 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Enterprise Fincl Serv Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 138 shares. John G Ullman Associates has 47,486 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,683 shares. Arrow stated it has 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 1.35 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc reported 12,129 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Kistler owns 94 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 84,647 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01 million for 24.61 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,396 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd invested in 0% or 822 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Westwood Holdg Group has 0.42% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.37M shares. 250 were accumulated by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,320 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hartford Fincl reported 39,892 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department holds 796 shares. Leavell Invest Management holds 0.06% or 18,697 shares. Somerset Gru Ltd reported 15,388 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Lc reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). B Riley Wealth Management Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 44,108 shares.

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10 billion and $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 102,000 shares to 222,000 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300.