Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price Rose, Swift Run Capital Management Lifted Holding by $499,980

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company's stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 11.61 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 93,049 shares as the company's stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,203 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18 million, up from 262,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 14.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Universal Studios: Mixed Feelings – Seeking Alpha" on June 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Comcast Advertising Announces Industry-Wide Initiative to Bring Greater Addressability to the TV Industry – Business Wire" published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "WWE Goes Back To The 'Attitude Era' To Try And Freshen Up Sagging TV Ratings – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Morgan Stanley – Nasdaq" published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L had sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies Inc invested in 0% or 113,335 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp holds 3.82% or 10.40M shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp has 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv reported 117,807 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 8,718 shares. Goodnow Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Calamos Advisors reported 2.00 million shares. Denali Ltd Com reported 218,000 shares stake. Cannell Peter B Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 524,691 shares. 6.74 million were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Comm Can. Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,322 shares. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl stated it has 3.20M shares. Midas Management Corp has invested 1.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,544 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 1.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,000 shares. Advisor Ptnrs owns 133,376 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Davis R M invested in 19,399 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 5.38 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Moreover, Williams Jones And Associates has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 3.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 249,165 shares. Whitnell & Company has 0.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,008 shares. Wade G W has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,750 shares. Old Point And Services N A reported 144,344 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 149,683 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 4.44 million shares. First Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 179,336 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca reported 134,826 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Lincoln holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 44,875 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares to 398,973 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,627 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).