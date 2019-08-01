Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Boosted Eaton Plc (ETN) Position; Beck Capital Management Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $506,749 as Stock Value Declined

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 9,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 215,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, up from 206,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 1.82 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 26,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $165.41. About 5.34M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Principal Group Inc has 1.23M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 1,355 are owned by Elm Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,796 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 799 shares. Hills Savings Bank And invested 0.4% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Chem Savings Bank holds 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 2,080 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). British Columbia Investment Management reported 176,148 shares stake. Ameritas Investment reported 32,816 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Choate Investment has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,867 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 7.86 million shares. M Securities holds 0.79% or 18,926 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.54% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Taylor Frigon Ltd Llc reported 1.79% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

