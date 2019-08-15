Shareholder Ally Financial Has Boosted Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding; As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stock Value Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lowered Its Stake

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.21. About 829,951 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 450,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 7.08 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.44 million, down from 7.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.0569 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6231. About 21.76 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $805.46 million for 23.12 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18,000 shares to 268,200 shares, valued at $48.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kansas-based Mariner Limited has invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jnba Finance Advsrs accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tortoise Management Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Addison Cap Communication reported 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.47% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Point72 Asset Management LP reported 59,200 shares. 2,984 were reported by Of Oklahoma. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2.29 million shares. Moreover, Sageworth Com has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).