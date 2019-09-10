Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Upped Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Holding; Shareholder M&T Bank Has Upped Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 2,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 20,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $207.28. About 590,635 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 125,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 366,874 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.15 million, up from 240,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $11.2 during the last trading session, reaching $324.27. About 72,904 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cornerstone Advisors owns 340 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited holds 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 5,896 shares. Seatown Holding Pte Limited, Singapore-based fund reported 9,493 shares. Bluestein R H And Company holds 2.27% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 170,989 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 28,597 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd holds 0.01% or 249 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clal Insurance Enterprises Hldg Ltd reported 1.82% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Yorktown holds 1,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 210,288 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pennsylvania Communications invested in 0.02% or 14,776 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,010 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 5,000 shares.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9,691 shares to 59,009 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,919 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 45,044 shares to 85,143 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 180,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.02% or 114,073 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 4,234 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Limited Liability Company invested in 11,106 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 0.03% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 1,707 shares. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 41 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 2,200 shares. Trexquant LP holds 7,781 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc accumulated 1,871 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). American Century invested in 0.24% or 788,955 shares. Epoch Investment holds 0.08% or 63,260 shares in its portfolio. Three Peaks Limited Company stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,689 shares in its portfolio.