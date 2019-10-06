Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Has Lifted Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) Holding; As Progress Software (PRGS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lowered Holding

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 93,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 481,988 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.02M, down from 575,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 259,535 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue; 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progress Software Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGS)

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 28,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 25,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 20,411 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory has 38,628 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Cwm holds 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 52 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 59,595 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,169 shares. Ameriprise owns 518,676 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,570 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 37,481 shares. Seizert Prtn Limited Co owns 64,929 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc reported 129,975 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 853,183 shares. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 44,264 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 25,514 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 107,232 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bailard has 0.02% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 1.07 million shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $27.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 169,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI).