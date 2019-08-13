Shareholder Alley Company Increased Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Position; As Lockheed Martin Com Us$1.00 (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Waverton Investment Management LTD Upped by $16.41 Million Its Position

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $126.54. About 935,508 shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (LMT) by 150.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 54,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 91,107 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.35M, up from 36,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $377.02. About 747,464 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS SAYS LOCKHEED NOT DELIVERING `AFFORABILITY’ ON F-35; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY – NASA AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS A CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD & FLIGHT TEST LOW-BOOM FLIGHT DEMONSTRATOR; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 36,227 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 1.24 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 54,419 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cibc Markets has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Northstar Gru has invested 0.11% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Rampart Invest Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 22,835 were reported by Tuttle Tactical Management. Lpl Financial Limited Com reported 8,048 shares stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.14% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 17,447 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 18,000 shares. Boyar Asset invested 0.88% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 850 shares.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shs Etf by 5,490 shares to 41,405 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,271 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI).

