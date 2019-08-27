Shareholder Alexandria Capital Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Sphera Funds Management LTD Upped Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holding

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 247.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 26,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 10,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 687,019 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 21,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management Corp invested in 1.11% or 41,956 shares. Vantage Prns Ltd owns 819,291 shares or 8.47% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,682 shares. Fred Alger invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Keybank Association Oh reported 1.65 million shares. 11,485 are owned by Iowa Comml Bank. Piedmont Inv Incorporated holds 105,892 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 9,000 shares. Weik Capital Management reported 1.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Corporation owns 73,221 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Karpus Management Inc has 3,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Management invested in 0.38% or 55,252 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Lc reported 219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 68,021 are owned by Smith Salley And Assoc.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 64,165 shares to 43,284 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,216 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 379,879 shares to 326,660 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,000 shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

