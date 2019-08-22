Shareholder Alexandria Capital Boosted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding; Heartland Advisors Has Upped Its Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Position

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 151,520 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $11.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.1. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS) by 66,068 shares to 830,199 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 158,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,427 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO).

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Fast-food roundup: Chick-fil-A’s rapid growthâ€¦ Boston Market sued over school lunches – Chicago Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Completion of Strategic Renewal Plan with Comprehensive Restaurant Portfolio Review – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiesta Restaurant Group: Cooking Up Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2016. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pollo Tropical® Debuts Line Of Chicken Sliders – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Same-store restaurant sales dip in April – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.82 million activity. Another trade for 3,290 shares valued at $50,173 was bought by Stockinger Richard C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 274,616 shares. Birch Run Limited Partnership reported 373,527 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 17,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 133,891 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 70,628 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 22,197 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 20,524 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 6,108 shares. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 0.01% or 554,580 shares. Td Asset invested in 0% or 41,525 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moab Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kemnay Advisory Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 20,248 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co Limited holds 184,521 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 5,080 shares. Moreover, First Washington has 2.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,014 shares. Spc Inc holds 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 232 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc reported 17,898 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisory Ser has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,415 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 3,758 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 5,776 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com has 1.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.13 million shares. Hillhouse Cap Mgmt invested in 2.36% or 31,782 shares. C Ww Wide A S stated it has 303,511 shares. Shikiar Asset Incorporated stated it has 10,751 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2,140 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.