Shareholder Akre Capital Management Has Upped Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holding; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Holds Position in Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 96,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.36 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $529.51. About 106,062 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 25,591 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 27,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $71.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 233,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,599 shares, and cut its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Management Corporation Il holds 0.2% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 1,616 shares. Hightower Ltd Com holds 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 22,865 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 244,648 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 2,333 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,562 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 103 were reported by Parkside Bancorp And Trust. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 22,264 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 120 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 206 shares. Hudson Valley Inc Adv reported 45,715 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 556 shares. Murphy Cap Management owns 2,850 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,367 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. Battle Emma S. also bought $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Monday, August 12. The insider Mills David J bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500. $17,171 worth of stock was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Cates Susan E. also bought $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 15,287 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Limited Company holds 0.56% or 115,924 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 201,902 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 2.82M shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 27,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap accumulated 0.08% or 278,921 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 75,000 shares. The New York-based Teton Advsr has invested 0.02% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ameriprise Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Victory Cap holds 0.01% or 230,065 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 21,960 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

