Shareholder Agf Investments Increased 3M Co. (MMM) Holding; Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Boosted Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 76,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 547,746 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 471,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 136,293 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 01/05/2018 – Worldwide Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group, Belron, Selects Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses and Blitzz; 12/03/2018 Vuzix Begins Mass Production of the World’s First Windows-based Smart Glasses for Toshiba; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 366,197 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.48M, up from 361,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc. by 26,761 shares to 95,885 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $81,974 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Kay Edward William Jr., worth $20,174 on Friday, June 7. Travers Paul J bought $11,941 worth of stock. $23,110 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Russell Grant on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vuzix and NNTC Announce the World’s First Fully Autonomous AI-Powered Face Recognition System Integrated on Smart Glasses – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vuzix Extends Smart Glasses Leadership with its Launch of the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Safety Certified for Enterprise – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vuzix Collaborates with Eaton to Develop Smart Glasses for Harsh and Hazardous Environments – PRNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vuzix Partners with SightCall to Deliver a See-What-I-See Field Service Solution on Vuzix’ M300XL Smart Glasses – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold VUZI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.44 million shares or 22.82% less from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Limited has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 41,719 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability holds 13,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.02% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Incorporated has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 45 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.02M shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co has 21,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 144,851 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 82,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 41,966 are owned by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Jpmorgan Chase reported 56,982 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3M 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Hold Your Nose and Buy Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.