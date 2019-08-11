Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding; As O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Market Value Rose, Df Dent & Co Has Trimmed by $300,700 Its Stake

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 775 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 49,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37M, down from 50,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $378.31. About 514,458 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63M, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.12M for 19.70 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Retail Stocks to Watch in April – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: ORLY, AGN – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly Approves Additional $1B Repurchase Authorization – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EBAY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $489,630 activity. SHAW JEFF M sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36M. 50,000 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $18.72 million were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. 50 shares were bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN, worth $19,000. OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88M worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 75,687 shares to 109,730 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 263,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 0.03% or 57,606 shares. 16,182 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability holds 72,242 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.22% or 3,756 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 61 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Product Prns Lc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Philadelphia Trust Com reported 0.08% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Abrams Capital Mgmt LP invested 8.16% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Mackenzie holds 10,386 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 109,187 shares. North reported 587 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 0.07% or 15,098 shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 26,077 shares to 117,287 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 82,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,584 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG).