Shareholder Advisory Research Lifted Evertec (EVTC) Position; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Increased Its Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) Position by $2.79 Million as Share Price Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 73,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.57M, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 54,302 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Evertec Incorporated (EVTC) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 13,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 59,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 46,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Evertec Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 15,763 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EVTC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.13 million shares or 1.22% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (New) (NYSE:UL) by 7,017 shares to 279,269 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 18,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,872 shares, and cut its stake in Hilltop Holdings Incorporated (NYSE:HTH).

