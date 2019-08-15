Shareholder Advisory Alpha Raised Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding by $8.82 Million as Share Price Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16 million, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $116.47. About 340,282 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4,736 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.49 million, up from 4,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 7.49M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts reset expectations on Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 275 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $452.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 35 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,614 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Capital Research has invested 0.99% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pinebridge Lp owns 148,720 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 149,085 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Int stated it has 4.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 681,222 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank has 225,284 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 18,335 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 0.99% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 117,577 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd has 3.46M shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Com has 1.42% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 170,857 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.84 million shares. Great Lakes Advsr Llc holds 82,889 shares. Sirios LP stated it has 882,115 shares. Provident Inv Management stated it has 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Major Losers From the Mexico Tariffs – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Volumes Dip As Carriers Grapple With Flooding Impacts – Benzinga” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85M for 16.45 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.