Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Increased Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Position; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined While Fosun International LTD Has Raised Position

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.49. About 2.82M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 10.98 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,334 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt owns 59,101 shares. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 76,255 shares. Renaissance Llc holds 0.18% or 2.19M shares. Smith Moore & stated it has 7,542 shares. Keating Counselors has invested 3.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks reported 0% stake. Washington Trust Communications reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Greylin Inv Mangement Inc stated it has 5,068 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd has 6,667 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Com has 0.46% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 40,486 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 7,315 are held by Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Highstreet Asset has 19,595 shares. Granite Partners Limited Co holds 18,434 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreCivic Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 10,300 shares to 4,620 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,513 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 1.23M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Jane Street Group Limited Co reported 92,741 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Fisher Asset Ltd Llc reported 5.23M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 67,466 shares. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Towle And Comm reported 6.19M shares. 30.99M were reported by Aqr Management Ltd Com. Principal Group Inc owns 2.95M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Rech Global Investors holds 0.02% or 15.16M shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Disciplined Growth Mn holds 14.87M shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 10,724 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.04% or 2.16M shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. The insider Way William J bought 100,000 shares worth $191,000.