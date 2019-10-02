Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Raised J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Holding; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increased Its Stake by $13.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 315,307 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 694 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 117,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.16 billion, up from 117,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 3.55 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 08/03/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement invested in 161,300 shares. 133,061 are held by Macquarie Grp Inc Limited. Quantbot LP owns 3,474 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 247,107 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 22,900 shares. 3.51M were accumulated by Shanda Asset Mngmt Holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 25 shares. Van Eck Assocs has 823,355 shares. Carnegie Asset Lc accumulated 45,874 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 503,271 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advisors Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aldebaran Fincl invested 0.75% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Of Oklahoma owns 3,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.22% or 4,514 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 3.30 million shares. Tanaka Mgmt invested in 1,991 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Skylands Capital Lc has 91,800 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,794 shares. Brown Ltd Liability Com owns 6,146 shares. 46,382 were reported by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Co. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability holds 2,342 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hodges Mngmt Inc accumulated 31,966 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com holds 36,018 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel owns 4.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 202,710 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Co stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $535.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petro (NYSE:APC) by 24,730 shares to 46,066 shares, valued at $3.25B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,482 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.