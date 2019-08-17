Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Raised Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Stake; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Matthew 25 Management Has Raised Its Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.24M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI)

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 3.73 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.36M, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 1.33 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 29,577 shares to 833,429 shares, valued at $84.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 24,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,392 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE).

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DiamondRock acquires hotel at base of Golden Gate Bridge – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DiamondRock Hospitality Company declares $0.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2016. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

