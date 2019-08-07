Shareholder Addison Capital Company Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Redmond Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.38 Million Its Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 7,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,233 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 20,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $197.11. About 18.33 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 20.91M shares traded or 136.19% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 238,882 shares. Wespac Advsrs Llc holds 1.28% or 10,046 shares. Alethea Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2,775 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.11% stake. Seabridge Advsrs owns 35,004 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. 2,214 are owned by Northside Mngmt Ltd Company. Diversified Trust Communications holds 70,122 shares. Liberty Management reported 32,037 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massachusetts Co Ma has 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.89M shares. Motco holds 66,633 shares. Newfocus Financial Grp Limited reported 76,996 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Bankshares & Of Newtown has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neville Rodie Shaw reported 229,686 shares. Fragasso Group reported 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) by 30,619 shares to 245,124 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc Com by 12,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple hires former Valve VR engineer – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple, semis slide as trade war weakens yuan – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: 2020 MacBooks May Include 5G – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Act Ii Management LP invested 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Drexel Morgan & holds 1.58% or 15,992 shares. 61,867 were accumulated by Country Club Na. Holt Cap Advsrs Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Florida-based Steinberg Asset Management has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 55,196 were accumulated by Blb&B Advsr Ltd. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 40 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest invested in 1,431 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 44,735 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp reported 26,809 shares. Csat Advisory LP owns 2,481 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24.40M shares.