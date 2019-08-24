Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lifted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Ship Fin Intl F (SFL) Stock Price Rose While Doheny Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Ship Fin Intl F (SFL) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 189,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 270,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 459,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Ship Fin Intl F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 810,935 shares traded or 37.84% up from the average. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 18/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED:; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – PURCHASE PRICE OF THE FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS IS CONFIDENTIAL; 03/05/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 30/05/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREED TO BUY 4 CONTAINER VESSELS IN COMBINATION WITH LONG-TERM TIME-CHARTERS; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Notes to Pay Interest Quarterly at a Rate of 4.875%/Year; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – SFL – First Quarter 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

