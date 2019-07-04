Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Lifted Dominion Resources (D) Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Management has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sasco Ct owns 633,759 shares for 4.56% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.16M shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 227,729 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 6,638 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank. Eastern Bancshares owns 43,741 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Hl Svcs Limited Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 63,774 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,287 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.28% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jones Lllp invested in 13,508 shares. Spirit Of America Management owns 66,222 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Group accumulated 0.03% or 270,656 shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru stated it has 1,715 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Assetmark has 4,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd invested in 12,400 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of stock was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares to 110,226 shares, valued at $28.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Liability owns 62,000 shares. Alley Lc reported 14,617 shares. Moreover, Beach Invest Lc has 1.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 49,900 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Advisers Lc reported 195,293 shares. Klingenstein Fields And has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 7,259 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kdi Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 30,691 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Campbell And Com Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,073 shares. Connors Investor Serv owns 42,173 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Sit Inv Associate Inc has 71,245 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 44,856 shares. Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,734 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 2,454 shares. Burney reported 10,880 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.