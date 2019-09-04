Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; St Germain D J Co Position in Rayonier (RYN) Increased by $6.71 Million as Market Value Declined

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 390,061 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $52,683 activity.

More important recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Stockhouse.com published article titled: “Rayonier Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Stockhouse”, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Rayonier Inc.’s (NYSE:RYN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,916 shares to 95,439 shares, valued at $18.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 76,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,013 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Preferred & Income Sec (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 185,423 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 13,574 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Montgomery Invest Mngmt stated it has 76,926 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Gp holds 0.02% or 714,037 shares in its portfolio. 3.30 million are held by State Street. Profund Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 18,900 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). First In stated it has 2,831 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Com stated it has 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 9,777 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 179,434 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Pnc Fin Ser Grp reported 108,141 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 483,406 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 7.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 388,000 shares. Oarsman Capital reported 40,804 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Lynch & Associates In invested in 155,107 shares or 6.07% of the stock. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 3.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,937 shares. Cim Limited Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Wealth holds 3.01% or 81,576 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 9.20M shares or 3.09% of the stock. Cibc Bancorp Usa holds 50,727 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0.48% stake. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 6.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.24 million shares. Moreover, Addison Com has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,312 shares. 356,733 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. 892,840 were reported by Fiduciary Trust Company. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 7,673 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.