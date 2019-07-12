Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Lifted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding; As Lhc Group (LHCG) Stock Rose, Timpani Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.57 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 63.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 74,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 191,701 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.81 million, up from 117,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $467.76. About 221,228 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,569 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 52,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $124.01. About 116,264 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Are Soaring on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Is Just Scratching The Surface After A 31% Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Trades Higher On Wells Fargo Upgrade – Benzinga” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aaron’s: Doing Well And Positioned For Continued Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 20,843 shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $97.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 0.98% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Massachusetts Svcs Comm Ma accumulated 3.77 million shares. North Carolina-based Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 3.68% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rampart Invest Llc invested in 0.21% or 4,249 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 8,727 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 984,626 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 348 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.13% or 123,308 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.23% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,175 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sunbelt owns 987 shares. 12,766 were accumulated by Regions Corp. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Lc has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.50M for 31.00 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Federated Investors Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 543 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability owns 4,208 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 9,845 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 14,636 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 6,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 459,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Regent Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 1,830 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 211,996 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 537,571 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 45,057 shares.