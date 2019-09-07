Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Boosted Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) Stake; Home Depot (HD) Holder Boyar Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.75 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 196,339 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.63 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 27,470 shares traded. MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty All (ASG) by 213,458 shares to 165,854 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD) by 123,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Sh Fd (CAF).