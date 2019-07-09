Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Upped Sm Energy Co (SM) Position; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shares Rose, Fil LTD Has Lowered Position by $17.71 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 2.27 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 442,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.77 million, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 6.06M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06B for 24.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

