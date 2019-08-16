Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Increased Bio Techne (TECH) Stake; Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Teewinot Capital Advisers Lifted Stake

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $192.85. About 136,909 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 16.11 million shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co stated it has 274,317 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 1,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% or 539,980 shares. Moreover, Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 1,083 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 554,429 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,834 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Ltd Co owns 94,975 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 0.06% or 5,928 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Natl Bank Of Mellon invested 0.03% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 23,546 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 8,828 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 1,963 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40,000 shares to 115,341 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech leads Wall Street rebound after worst day of 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: CLDR,SVMK,PINS,NTAP – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US IPO Weekly Recap: Health-tech tops 8-IPO week – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy for August – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Strength Keeps Stocks Above Water – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.63 million shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.21 million shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc reported 0.02% stake. Wright Invsts Ser invested in 1.28% or 51,081 shares. 243,650 are held by Payden Rygel. Regentatlantic invested in 0.53% or 121,289 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 6,647 shares. Kempner Capital has invested 3.72% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 121,673 were reported by Chesley Taft Lc. Bessemer Grp reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mathes has invested 1.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 1.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Fl Invest Management Company holds 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 11,515 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Closes C$25,308,855 Million Bought Deal Financing – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.