Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Share Price Declined, Lindsell Train LTD Lowered Stake by $2.15 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 295,933 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43 million, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.42 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29M for 231.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp by 159,222 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $107.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Inc by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

