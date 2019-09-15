Shapiro Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Mosaic Co. (MOS) as Market Value Declined; As Kimberly (KMB) Share Price Rose, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Trimmed by $397,537 Its Stake

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 48.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 2,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 3,130 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, down from 6,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 112,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.61 billion, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 5.59M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS)

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. 12,998 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corp owns 63,314 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First City Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 12,360 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 220 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.03% stake. Cornerstone reported 1,955 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 50,618 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 52 shares. 757,509 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Group Llp. Country Trust Natl Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Pnc Services Group reported 50,125 shares stake. Virginia-based Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Llc has invested 0.25% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 149,926 shares. State Street has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 19.58 million shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc. by 14,100 shares to 3.83M shares, valued at $29.94 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 6,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $73.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (IEMG) by 14,715 shares to 21,384 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 194,427 shares. 27,817 are held by S&Co. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Huntington Bankshares invested in 0.28% or 131,852 shares. Moreover, Hudock Capital Group Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Greenleaf holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 8,961 shares. Boys Arnold Com Inc owns 7,346 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 179,258 shares. 1.56M are owned by Parametric Port Assocs. Uss Mgmt Limited accumulated 84,300 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). S R Schill And has invested 0.24% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Crestwood Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).