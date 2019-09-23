Shapiro Capital Management Upped Ciena (CIEN) Holding By $1.52 Billion; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Sentiment Is 2.09

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 90 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 43 reduced and sold holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 50.43 million shares, up from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 31 Increased: 59 New Position: 31.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Ciena Corporation (CIEN) stake by 2.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc acquired 36,900 shares as Ciena Corporation (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 1.82 million shares with $74.71 billion value, up from 1.78 million last quarter. Ciena Corporation now has $6.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 4.61M shares traded or 64.48% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 98,137 shares to 1.15M valued at $96.57 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 85,901 shares and now owns 633,126 shares. Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ciena has $5600 highest and $4300 lowest target. $49.40’s average target is 24.46% above currents $39.69 stock price. Ciena had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Thursday, August 29. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 7. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Friday, September 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 1.89 million shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 32,378 shares. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 17,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies LP has 83,316 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability holds 52,600 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% or 201,454 shares. 8,000 were accumulated by Telemus Capital. First Manhattan Company has 106,194 shares. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0.13% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 119,181 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 12,447 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested in 0% or 569 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited owns 11,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 993,331 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 13,465 shares.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 6.45% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for 1.08 million shares. Wynnefield Capital Inc owns 1.07 million shares or 6.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvey Partners Llc has 4.38% invested in the company for 287,600 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.86% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 318,716 shares.

The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 328,674 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 17/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement form Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate’s Upcoming Great Lakes Protections Vote; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 19.10 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.