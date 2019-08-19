Shapiro Capital Management Upped Cbs (CBS) Holding by $5.71 Billion; Aristotle Capital Boston Holding in Quidel (QDEL) Has Upped by $7.87 Million

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 53.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 121,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 348,604 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82 million, up from 227,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.11. About 25,052 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 120,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.38 billion, up from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 1.30 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADER; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through; 08/05/2018 – Dutch Mar Inflation Was 1.0% – CBS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Likely Thwart CBS’s Ability to Strip National Amusements’s Voting Control; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 13/04/2018 – Dealbook: The Redstones’ Voting Power Leave Moonves, CBS Few Options: DealBook Briefing; 08/04/2018 – TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN SPEAKS ON CBS; 26/03/2018 – CBS CITES ’60 MINUTES’ PROGRAM WITH STORMY DANIELS INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking owns 264,392 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,860 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 4,361 were reported by Kcm Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Somerset Tru Co has invested 0.54% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 306,514 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 25,301 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 58,020 shares. Tealwood Asset reported 1.19% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Huntington Bancshares reported 217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.06% or 453,201 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Kempner Cap Management has invested 0.81% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 311,200 shares. Shufro Rose & Commerce Limited Liability holds 8,994 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 69,377 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34,330 shares to 4.81M shares, valued at $132.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 305,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research accumulated 11,375 shares or 0% of the stock. Fred Alger invested 0.28% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). First Mercantile Tru owns 1,805 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 3,334 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,716 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 6.67M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 337,327 are held by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 304 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). United Service Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has 7,045 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication, a Netherlands-based fund reported 6,482 shares. Loomis Sayles Co L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 164,624 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 54,675 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).