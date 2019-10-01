Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Stake by $57.33 Billion; Shares Rose; As Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Valuation Declined, Ellington Management Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.37 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 97.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 41,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.78M market cap company. It closed at $1.29 lastly. It is down 80.45% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS FY 2018 ADJ. FFO GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C, EST. 43C; 14/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL); 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 865,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 705,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.76 billion, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.79. About 68,128 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,700 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (NYSE:GEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CBL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 107.10 million shares or 17.91% less from 130.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 2.09 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Limited Company reported 429,653 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 364,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Ls Investment Advisors Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 4,874 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 181,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 117,734 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Us Fincl Bank De owns 1,147 shares. Amer Int Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 127,561 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon holds 0% or 3.38 million shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). First Republic Investment Inc invested 0.01% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL).

More notable recent CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBL & Associates Properties: The ‘Bonds Vs. Preferred Shares’ Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CBL Properties Responds to NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBL: Balance Sheets Matter – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBL Risk Could Be Reduced If It Pays Out 16-232% Of Share Price By 2023 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBL & Associates Properties Preferred Shares: I Am Buying What They Are Selling, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Analysts await CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CBL’s profit will be $57.25M for 0.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 0.08% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 300 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 15,017 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 32,993 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Keybank Association Oh owns 11,783 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 4 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 12,334 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.01% or 88,099 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 4,043 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Com has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 104,582 are held by Barclays Pcl. Ls Advsr Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 10,379 shares. Fjarde Ap has 62,353 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment files for stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment: The Price Is Much Too Exaggerated – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Motley Fool” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Yuba County Hard Rock casino announces opening date – Sacramento – Sacramento Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corporation by 582,000 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $19.24B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl B by 2.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.05 million for 19.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.