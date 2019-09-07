Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) by $3.98 Billion as Market Value Rose; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $103.65 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 38583.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 3.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.92 billion, up from 8,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 62,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.84B, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 612,308 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 19.40M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Montag A & Assocs accumulated 0.08% or 28,132 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services accumulated 22,110 shares. 21,007 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Ashford Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grassi Invest accumulated 295,382 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sfmg Lc stated it has 36,964 shares. Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bragg Fincl Advsr reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 32,308 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability Co has 45.07 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 2.62M shares. Texas Yale invested in 420,056 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 386,650 shares to 4.89 million shares, valued at $90.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corporation by 4.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Channeladvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) by 67,600 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $49.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 120,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS).

