Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed Its Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Position by $57.33 Billion; Share Value Rose; Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Holder Presima Boosted Stake by $549,400 as Stock Value Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 865,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 705,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.76 billion, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 226,044 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc

Presima Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 86,654 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04 million for 20.31 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 24,900 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $128.68 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Com (NYSE:GPK) by 531,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 9,155 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 875,944 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 15,640 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 1,190 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 40,354 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Loomis Sayles & Comm Lp reported 0.05% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Natl Pension Serv has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 4,107 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd holds 0.31% or 74,983 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 23,883 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.01% stake. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0% or 199 shares in its portfolio.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $627.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 99,400 shares to 373,500 shares, valued at $44.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 254,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Mngmt reported 400 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,795 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 427,164 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Incorporated Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 13,685 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Rhumbline Advisers owns 275,591 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 15,302 shares. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 82,816 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 191 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Etrade Management Lc reported 8,573 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Presima Inc holds 0.46% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 69,900 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). State Street has invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).