Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed Its Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $947.13 Million; Share Value Rose; Nike (NKE) Holder Koshinski Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.33 Million

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 84.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2,791 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 18,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 34,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.81M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.62B, down from 4.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Kcm Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). A D Beadell Inv Counsel invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Maltese Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 185,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Putnam Invs Ltd reported 25.14M shares stake. Principal Fincl Group, Iowa-based fund reported 14.12M shares. Coe Capital Management Llc owns 12,223 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Epoch Prns invested in 1.11% or 9.20M shares. Mackenzie accumulated 0.59% or 8.94M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 2.37 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 39,459 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.16% or 29,742 shares in its portfolio. 63,541 are held by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.37% or 8.65M shares. Horan Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl B by 1.64M shares to 14.44 million shares, valued at $218.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 4.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,396 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).