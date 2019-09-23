Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed Entegris (ENTG) Stake; Shorts at SOFTBANK ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (SFTBF) Raised By 104.94%

SOFTBANK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) had an increase of 104.94% in short interest. SFTBF’s SI was 6.04 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 104.94% from 2.95M shares previously. With 12,600 avg volume, 480 days are for SOFTBANK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s short sellers to cover SFTBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 10,001 shares traded. SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Entegris Inc. (ENTG) stake by 22.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 1.06M shares as Entegris Inc. (ENTG)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 3.60M shares with $134.18B value, down from 4.65M last quarter. Entegris Inc. now has $6.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 515,244 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 26.67 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 0.13% or 4.78M shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc holds 9,286 shares. Synovus owns 228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fenimore Asset holds 536,880 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 84,996 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors L P. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 151,791 shares. Hm Payson And holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association invested in 20,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mngmt accumulated 2.47 million shares. Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 855 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 299,441 shares. Principal Financial Gru reported 842,409 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 0.03% or 4,154 shares. 37 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) stake by 59,000 shares to 1.84 million valued at $101.09B in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 77,464 shares and now owns 3.39 million shares. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was raised too.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $88.29 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, and ARM. It has a 2.98 P/E ratio. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; sells mobile devices; and provision of fixed-line telecommunications services to corporate customers, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services.