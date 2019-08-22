Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed Ciena (CIEN) Holding by $11.42 Billion as Market Value Rose; Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Illumina Com (ILMN) as Market Valuation Declined

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 305,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.45 billion, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 1.24M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (ILMN) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 7,072 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 11,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Illumina Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $290.5. About 505,605 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 76,507 shares to 163,054 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company reported 95 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Llc owns 109,057 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Voya Investment Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 69,258 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management owns 20,830 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 863 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 247,536 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.21% stake. 146,131 were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3,695 shares. Minnesota-based Whitebox Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Family invested 0.9% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illumina down 4% premarket after JPM19 presentation – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Illumina, GW Pharmaceuticals, Paycom, Zscaler and Square highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ILMN, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina down 15% after hours on softer guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.71 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Pcl stated it has 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 116,100 are owned by Broadview Advsrs Limited Co. Advisors Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 83,052 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 65,000 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 302,418 shares. D E Shaw & has 780,238 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr owns 8,891 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt accumulated 233,672 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 54,235 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested in 0.05% or 5.13M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 3.01M shares. Cibc Mkts invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 1,379 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio.