Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed By $3.98 Billion Its Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Position; Covey Capital Advisors Has Decreased By $673,750 Its Celanese (CE) Holding

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 19.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Covey Capital Advisors Llc holds 28,744 shares with $2.83 million value, down from 35,619 last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $13.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 664,927 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 62,639 shares as Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)’s stock rose 16.63%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 1.57M shares with $99.84B value, down from 1.63 million last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. now has $14.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 371,303 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $81.72M for 44.53 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Llc reported 3.12M shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 860,418 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada owns 1,496 shares. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 476,575 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware reported 5,807 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 32,664 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 52,640 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 0.03% or 109,046 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 12,000 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 2.72 million shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 7,854 shares. Markel Corp stated it has 488,700 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 7,914 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.27% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Unveils Augmented Reality Products Elevating The Fan Experience – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stake by 321,200 shares to 8.54M valued at $215.20B in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) stake by 120,067 shares and now owns 2.55M shares. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Macquarie Research maintained Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) rating on Friday, March 22. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $70 target. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.01M for 10.51 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Celanese had 17 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 6. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, January 14.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Celanese Corporation (CE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Celanese to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle: Unique Total Return Opportunity For The Patient Investor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.