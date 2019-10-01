Shapiro Capital Management Stake in Ciena (CIEN) Lifted as Share Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased Its Position by $486,324 as Share Price Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 9.08 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.71B, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 2.06 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 291,750 shares to 4.52 million shares, valued at $130.94B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 865,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,882 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

