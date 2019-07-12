Shapiro Capital Management Stake in Ciena (CIEN) Has Cut by $11.42 Billion; Cumberland Advisors Position in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Boosted by $379,500

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 31.56M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 305,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.45 billion, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 2.87 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $75.99 million for 22.45 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 1.52% or 1.02 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 924,929 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,379 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt invested in 43,622 shares. Shapiro Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 1.78M shares. Friess Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Morgan Stanley reported 1.64 million shares stake. First Manhattan has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Zacks Investment has invested 0.24% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). World Asset Mngmt has 6,780 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 0.59% or 65,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 207,130 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 198,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. SMITH GARY B had sold 9,600 shares worth $360,222 on Thursday, February 7. Rothenstein David M sold $77,382 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Tuesday, January 22. McFeely Scott also sold $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $75,820 was sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Braves Group (The) by 103,200 shares to 755,206 shares, valued at $20.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Com (NYSE:GPK) by 676,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Does Ciena Corporation's (NYSE:CIEN) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance" on June 22, 2019

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold 5.91M shares worth $19.47M. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $100,625 was made by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR on Friday, May 24. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010.