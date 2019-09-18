Shapiro Capital Management Raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Position; Corda Investment Management Has Decreased Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Position by $780,794

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 18,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 630,760 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32M, down from 648,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 12.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.66 billion, up from 10.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 1.21M shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 02/04/2018 – Allscripts Closes Sale of OneContent Business to Hyland Software, Inc; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE $167.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts Backs 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 23/05/2018 – Allscripts to deliver anesthesia solution across SingHealth healthcare institutions; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO ACQUIRE HEALTHGRID; 16/05/2018 – Practice Fusion, an Allscripts company, to Show New Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the 23rd Annual International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – THERE IS NO FINANCING CONDITION TO CONSUMMATION OF HEALTH GRID MERGER; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – PROVIDING UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO CERTAIN INFORMATION INTRODUCED INTO MARKET ON MARCH 7, REGARDING CO’S BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE TOTALED $519 MLN, IMPROVING 25 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 Allscripts will integrate Lyft’s technology into its electronic medical records system to eliminate the need for someone to manually order rides

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MDRX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 169.65 million shares or 2.25% more from 165.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Citigroup Inc invested in 393,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0% or 500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 105,315 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 25,511 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 1.15 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Grp Inc reported 427,960 shares stake. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Pennsylvania-based Penn Cap Management Inc has invested 1.33% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 116 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.66% or 731,589 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 4.49 million shares. Glenmede Com Na has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 826 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.06M shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $134.18B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc. by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp..

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.